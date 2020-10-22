NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, welcomes attendees to NetApp INSIGHT for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The virtual events will be held on October 26-27 (Americas), October 28 (APAC), and October 29 (EMEA).



Attendees will learn how -- through hybrid cloud offerings from NetApp, the global, cloud-led, data-centric software company -- the Varonis Data Security Platform helps companies worldwide secure their critical information with a least-privilege model, assist with privacy and compliance requirements and guard against ransomware and insider threats with automation.