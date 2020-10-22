 

Varonis at NetApp INSIGHT 2020 Learn How to Protect Your Hybrid Cloud from Evolving Ransomware Threats

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, welcomes attendees to NetApp INSIGHT for the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The virtual events will be held on October 26-27 (Americas), October 28 (APAC), and October 29 (EMEA).

Attendees will learn how -- through hybrid cloud offerings from NetApp, the global, cloud-led, data-centric software company -- the Varonis Data Security Platform helps companies worldwide secure their critical information with a least-privilege model, assist with privacy and compliance requirements and guard against ransomware and insider threats with automation.

Varonis Highlights at NetApp INSIGHT:

  • Virtual Visits: Join Varonis in the Partner Hub during the conference for a live Q&A and a product demo to learn how Varonis provides data-centric security for hybrid cloud systems – including NetApp ONTAP.
  • Presentation: Learn how the world's most dangerous botnet operates as we showcase findings from a massive spike in Emotet infections. We'll cover IOCs, mitigation, and how Varonis can help you stop Emotet at each phase of an attack.
  • Attendee Giveaways: Schedule a live chat with one of our experts during NetApp INSIGHT and be entered to win a pair of Apple AirPod Pros! And, current Varonis customers who chat with us will receive a special giveaway.

Additional Resources

About Varonis
Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

 

