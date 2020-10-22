 

Milestone Scientific Inc. Publishes Video Interview with Dr. Ayman A. Alian, Division Chief of Obstetric & Gynecological Anesthesiology at Yale School of Medicine

Interview features advantages of the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck

ROSELAND, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, reports it has published a video interview with Dr. Ayman A. Alian, MBChB, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology and Division Chief of Obstetric & Gynecological Anesthesiology at the Yale School of Medicine.

The interview, which highlights the advantages of the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck, is available at: https://www.milestonescientific.com/news-media/presentations

Dr. Alian discusses the benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck, including verification of epidural placement during an epidural procedure and confirmation of catheter placement. Dr. Alian states, “It does improve the block. It does help you make a decision. It does decrease complications. It does decrease length of stay and improve patient satisfaction.”

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental Inc., commented, “We are grateful to Dr. Alian for his leadership in adopting the CompuFlo Epidural System and CathCheck as part of his practice. We believe the support from Dr. Alian and other anesthesiologists is further validation of our technology and advances us towards our goal of CompuFlo and CathCheck becoming the new standard of care.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.
Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

