 

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Chengdu Meb Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announces it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Chengdu Meb Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Meb”), a leading social community platform in China connecting consumers, professionals and medical institutions in the aesthetics medical industry.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will become a member of Meb’s multi-channel network, allowing more consumers on Meb’s platform to have access to the Company’s services. Meb will provide various marketing services to the Company, including providing marketing trainings to the Company’s staff, allowing the Company to use Meb’s online promotional tools, and optimizing the operation of the Company’s social media platforms.

Dr. Zhou Pengwu, the Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, “We are excited about signing the Agreement with Meb. Meb and we share the same core value: bringing beauty, health and confidence to our customers through our services. This move marks an in-depth collaboration between the Company and Meb, and enables us to work together to provide high quality services to our customers, and to build and maintain a benign environment in the aesthetics medical industry in China.”

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


