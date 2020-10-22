New Study Finds Smooth Digital Transactions “Essential to Business Survival” During and After Pandemic
Economist Intelligence Unit and TransUnion report highlights which emerging technologies could present challenges for and increase fraud prevention, economic inclusion and consumer privacy
CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new global study by the Economist Intelligence Unit and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has overwhelmingly found the key to whether or not companies go out of
business hinges on providing consumers friction-right digital transactions. Nearly 85% of global executives surveyed as part of the study said they believe smooth digital transactions are
“essential to business survival” rather than merely a competitive edge.
Overwhelmingly Global Executives Believe Smooth Digital Transactions are Essential to Survival
|Brazil
|Canada
|Chile
|China
|Colombia
|Dominican Republic
|Hong Kong
|India
|Philippines
|South Africa
|U.K.
|U.S.
|90
|%
|79
|%
|87
|%
|78
|%
|81
|%
|78
|%
|83
|%
|94
|%
|84
|%
|88
|%
|83
|%
|86
|%
“COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated digital transformation with 61% of our survey respondents saying their organization has changed their digital transaction process due to the pandemic,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president of Global Fraud Solutions at TransUnion. “But all of this digital progress will be wiped out if we can’t remove these barriers to building bilateral digital trust. For instance, two-thirds of executives in the study who said their company changed their digital transaction process as a result of the pandemic experienced glitches."
