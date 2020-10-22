New Study Finds Smooth Digital Transactions “Essential to Business Survival” During and After Pandemic

Economist Intelligence Unit and TransUnion report highlights which emerging technologies could present challenges for and increase fraud prevention, economic inclusion and consumer privacy

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new global study by the Economist Intelligence Unit and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has overwhelmingly found the key to whether or not companies go out of business hinges on providing consumers friction-right digital transactions. Nearly 85% of global executives surveyed as part of the study said they believe smooth digital transactions are “essential to business survival” rather than merely a competitive edge.

