American States Water Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) announced today that the company intends to release its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Robert Sprowls, president and chief executive officer, and Eva Tang, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on Tuesday, November 3. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call. Interested parties can listen to the live conference call and view accompanying slides on the internet at www.aswater.com. The call will be archived on the website and available for replay beginning November 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) through November 10, 2020.