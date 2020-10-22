 

Hyatt Introduces Digital Platform, Hyatt Together, to Inspire Wellbeing at Home or While Traveling

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced Hyatt Together – a digital platform for guests, members and customers featuring curated wellbeing experiences created by Hyatt colleagues from around the world. Aligned with Hyatt’s holistic approach to wellbeing, Hyatt Together content is focused on three pillars: Feel (emotional and mental wellbeing), Fuel (powering the body, including food, sleep) and Function (how you move and function in work and life). Today, Hyatt is premiering expanded video content designed to bring its engaging, signature experiences outside of Hyatt hotels so that more people can have access, whether at home, or when they’re ready, while traveling.

Miraval Arizona Executive Chef & Director of Culinary Operations Warren Weekes creates a spirits-free “mocktail.” (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyatt’s purpose, to care for people so they can be their best, is why wellbeing has always been at the heart of our business,” said Simon Marxer, Hyatt wellbeing council co-chair and Miraval director of spa and wellbeing. “After hearing from members, guests, customers and colleagues over the last several months, we know mental and physical wellbeing is more important than ever. With Hyatt Together, we are reimagining our approach to connect with people, wherever they are, and give access to global Hyatt experiences. This digital platform, among many other initiatives, illustrates how wellbeing remains a priority and true point of difference for Hyatt.”

Hyatt Together was piloted in May 2020 as a way for Hyatt to stay close to its corporate customers – a virtual “Hyatt hug” of sorts – featuring Hyatt colleagues from around the world sharing their passions, across culinary, physical fitness and mindfulness themes and more, from doing a Pilates routine inspired by Hyatt Regency Amsterdam to brewing the local favorite dalgona coffee served at Grand Hyatt Macau. Due to overwhelming positive feedback, Hyatt Together will now be available to all guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members. The digital offering gives Hyatt colleagues around the globe the opportunity to bring to life how they Feel, Fuel, and Function.

