Yelp Economic Average Shows Promising Signs of Resilience Across the U.S.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, today released third quarter data for the Yelp Economic Average (YEA) report, a benchmark of local economic strength in the U.S. The report has been adapted to reveal the dramatic impact COVID-19 has had on local economies, uncovering the resilience of local businesses across the country. While our September Economic Impact Report and the latest unemployment figures show continued economic uncertainty, our data finds that certain areas of the local economy show promising signs of adaptability.

Yelp Economic Average finds that new restaurant and food businesses are opening at pre-pandemic levels, with the number of new openings increasingly more in line with 2018 and 2019 volumes. (Graphic: Business Wire)

YEA finds that new restaurant and food businesses are opening at pre-pandemic levels, with the number of new openings increasingly more in line with 2018 and 2019 volumes. In addition, 210,000 businesses have reopened that were once temporarily closed, with a large increase of reopenings in September 2020. The report also details consumer trends, surfacing outdoor dining as the breakout hit of the summer, along with outdoor-related services businesses and leisure activities. In its third quarter report, YEA reflects data from millions of local businesses and tens of millions of users on Yelp’s platform, measuring U.S. business openings and reopenings, as well as consumer interest trends via search data, page views, reviews and photos.

“Business owners have proven their resilience throughout the course of this pandemic. Many have been able to successfully reopen and keep their doors open by quickly innovating and adapting new operating models to serve their customers,” said Justin Norman, Yelp’s vice president of data science. “Restaurants in particular have been tested in the last six months, but we’re now seeing new restaurant and food business openings align with opening rates from previous years. In what at times seems like a never-ending stream of challenges for business owners, it’s encouraging to uncover these bright spots in the local economy.”