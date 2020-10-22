Veritas Farms Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Pure Research Products, LLC to Access and Incorporate its Immune Technology in the Development of Additional Veritas Farms Products; Initiates Research Partnership

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms , Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Pure Research Products, LLC (“Pure Research”) to access and incorporate the technology used in their Del-Immune V brand of products to develop additional Veritas Farms full spectrum hemp oil products.



Del-Immune V and the Del-Immune line of dietary supplements use the probiotic strain Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) [WF1] to boost immune function in the body. Pure Research’s proprietary formulation utilizes fragmented cells, specifically the cell wall and DNA, from the probiotic bacteria to trigger an immune modulation that boosts, strengthens, and fine-tunes the immune system. Del-Immune V is one of the leading non-prescription cell fragment nutritional supplement supported by clinical research available in the United States.

The MOU, which was signed on October 8, 2020, establishes a partnership with Pure Research to maximize the benefits of Veritas Farms’ product line through the research, development and production of a Del-Immune V enhanced line of full spectrum hemp oil products.

“The opportunity for Veritas Farms to develop full spectrum hemp products with clinically-supported immune-boosting biotechnology offers a new, innovative, powerful use for consumers to utilize hemp oil in their health routines,” Dr. Dan Connors, Vice President of Research and Development, stated. “The combination of Del-Immune V and our full spectrum hemp oil products provides us with the potential to develop a diverse line of immune support products,” he concluded.

The collaboration will endeavor to research, develop, produce, and validate the efficacy of Del-Immune V enhanced full spectrum hemp oil products. Products that are developed through the collaboration will be co-branded “Powered by Del-Immune.” The collaboration is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of a definitive collaboration agreement.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We are excited to begin this research and development partnership with Pure Research Products. We strive to provide consumers with the products they need to live their healthiest lives, and now more than ever immune support is on everyone’s mind.”