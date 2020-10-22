 

Veritas Farms Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Pure Research Products, LLC to Access and Incorporate its Immune Technology in the Development of Additional Veritas Farms Products; Initiates Research Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 15:08  |  65   |   |   

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Pure Research Products, LLC (“Pure Research”) to access and incorporate the technology used in their Del-Immune V brand of products to develop additional Veritas Farms full spectrum hemp oil products.

Del-Immune V and the Del-Immune line of dietary supplements use the probiotic strain Lacticaseibacillus rhamnosus (L. rhamnosus) [WF1] to boost immune function in the body. Pure Research’s proprietary formulation utilizes fragmented cells, specifically the cell wall and DNA, from the probiotic bacteria to trigger an immune modulation that boosts, strengthens, and fine-tunes the immune system. Del-Immune V is one of the leading non-prescription cell fragment nutritional supplement supported by clinical research available in the United States.

The MOU, which was signed on October 8, 2020, establishes a partnership with Pure Research to maximize the benefits of Veritas Farms’ product line through the research, development and production of a Del-Immune V enhanced line of full spectrum hemp oil products.

“The opportunity for Veritas Farms to develop full spectrum hemp products with clinically-supported immune-boosting biotechnology offers a new, innovative, powerful use for consumers to utilize hemp oil in their health routines,” Dr. Dan Connors, Vice President of Research and Development, stated. “The combination of Del-Immune V and our full spectrum hemp oil products provides us with the potential to develop a diverse line of immune support products,” he concluded.

The collaboration will endeavor to research, develop, produce, and validate the efficacy of Del-Immune V enhanced full spectrum hemp oil products. Products that are developed through the collaboration will be co-branded “Powered by Del-Immune.” The collaboration is subject to, among other matters, the negotiation and execution of a definitive collaboration agreement.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “We are excited to begin this research and development partnership with Pure Research Products. We strive to provide consumers with the products they need to live their healthiest lives, and now more than ever immune support is on everyone’s mind.”

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...