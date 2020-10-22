 

Pain Management Drugs Market to Reach $91.64 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.8% CAGR Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class, (NSAIDS, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsant, Anti-Migraine Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs, Opioids, Non-Narcotics, and Analgesics), Indication (Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain, Post-Operative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Bone Fracture, Muscle Sprain/Strain, Acute Appendicitis, and Other Indications), Pain Type (Chronic and Acute) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at $71.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $91.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market. On the other hand, availability of alternative therapies, drug exploitation, and patent expiration of prescribed drugs impede the growth to some extent. However, advancements in drug development and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

  • Several clinics offering pain management services were no longer open for public services during the first phase of the lockdown, owing the safety measures imposed by government bodies across the world.
  • Most of the chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent and elective interventional procedures were restricted to lessen risk of the viral spread.
  • In such a scenario, the demand for pain management drugs happened to increase and telemedicines became an effective way to offer necessary medical services to patients with chronic pain.

The opioids segment to dominate by 2027-

