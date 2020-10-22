Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Class, (NSAIDS, Anesthetics, Anticonvulsant, Anti-Migraine Drugs, Antidepressant Drugs, Opioids, Non-Narcotics, and Analgesics), Indication (Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain, Post-Operative Pain, Migraine, Fibromyalgia, Bone Fracture, Muscle Sprain/Strain, Acute Appendicitis, and Other Indications), Pain Type (Chronic and Acute) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at $71.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $91.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.