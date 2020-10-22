DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for Q3-2020 22-Oct-2020 / 15:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020

- Recovery continued in third quarter of 2020

- EBITDA with EUR 14.1 million significantly above previous year

- Ongoing improvement of sales volumes since mid-year

- Earnings projections of up to EUR 45.0 million EBITDA confirmed

Salzbergen, October 22, 2020 H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) showed a significant improvement of the company's sales volumes and earnings development at the end of the third quarter of 2020. According to preliminary calculations, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA *) in the third quarter was EUR 14.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 5.1 million) as a result of the noticeable recovery in our customer markets that began in June / July 2020. It not only significantly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the strongest contribution to operating earnings in 2020.



At the remaining levels, the results also exceeded the previous year: EBIT closed at EUR 1.9 million after last year's EUR -6.5 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2020 were almost balanced at EUR -0.1 Million (Q3-2019: EUR -8.4 million), the company closed the net income attributable to shareholders with EUR -1.2 million (Q3-2019: EUR -6.0 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year fell to EUR 208.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 274.7 million), in particular due to purchase quantities that increased during the current year but did not reach previous years' figures.