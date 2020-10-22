DGAP-Adhoc H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for Q3-2020
DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Preliminary Results
Insider information pursuant to Article 17
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020
- Recovery continued in third quarter of 2020
- EBITDA with EUR 14.1 million significantly above previous year
- Ongoing improvement of sales volumes since mid-year
- Earnings projections of up to EUR 45.0 million EBITDA confirmed
Salzbergen, October 22, 2020 H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) showed a significant improvement of the company's sales volumes and earnings development
at the end of the third quarter of 2020. According to preliminary calculations, the consolidated operating result (EBITDA *) in the third quarter was EUR 14.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 5.1 million) as
a result of the noticeable recovery in our customer markets that began in June / July 2020. It not only significantly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the strongest
contribution to operating earnings in 2020.
At the remaining levels, the results also exceeded the previous year: EBIT closed at EUR 1.9 million after last year's EUR -6.5 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2020 were almost balanced at EUR -0.1 Million (Q3-2019: EUR -8.4 million), the company closed the net income attributable to shareholders with EUR -1.2 million (Q3-2019: EUR -6.0 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year fell to EUR 208.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 274.7 million), in particular due to purchase quantities that increased during the current year but did not reach previous years' figures.
