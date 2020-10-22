Fastly Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations Power Remote Digital Experiences

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced advancements to its comprehensive portfolio of live event and video-on-demand services. As organizations continue to experience a shift from in-person to online, the need to deliver high-quality, low-latency content in a secure and scalable way has become more crucial than ever before. Fastly’s enhanced Live Event Services and video-on-demand features will enable developers to respond to a recent rise in live streaming events influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to preparing for long-term video streaming trends.

“COVID has drastically accelerated the quantity and frequency of live streaming viewership that we were already seeing pre-pandemic,” said Lee Chen, vice president of corporate development and strategic partnerships at Fastly. “The gap between those investing in streaming technologies and those who are not, is widening and becoming more prominent than ever before. Having the correct set of tools and technologies is essential for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and stay ahead of their competitors.”