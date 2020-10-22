 

Fastly Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations Power Remote Digital Experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced advancements to its comprehensive portfolio of live event and video-on-demand services. As organizations continue to experience a shift from in-person to online, the need to deliver high-quality, low-latency content in a secure and scalable way has become more crucial than ever before. Fastly’s enhanced Live Event Services and video-on-demand features will enable developers to respond to a recent rise in live streaming events influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to preparing for long-term video streaming trends.

“COVID has drastically accelerated the quantity and frequency of live streaming viewership that we were already seeing pre-pandemic,” said Lee Chen, vice president of corporate development and strategic partnerships at Fastly. “The gap between those investing in streaming technologies and those who are not, is widening and becoming more prominent than ever before. Having the correct set of tools and technologies is essential for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and stay ahead of their competitors.”

Fastly’s new engineering innovations further strengthen its existing portfolio of live-streaming solutions and services. In addition to helping organizations deliver large-scale, low-latency streams, customers are able to make the most of real-time monitoring, capacity planning, and flexible deployment options.

Fastly’s Live Events offering now includes:

  • Media Shield with Origin Insights: Technologists can optimize multi-CDN deployments and reduce streaming costs, while gaining real-time analytics and visibility into the egress data collected from the origin infrastructure to Fastly’s Edge Cloud.
  • Live Event Monitoring: Organizations can rely on a team of Fastly experts to monitor, alert, and troubleshoot complex issues throughout high-profile, mission-critical events, enabling a faster, more consistent viewer experience.
  • Capacity Reservations: Organizations can easily reserve additional bandwidth to prepare for high-traffic events.
  • Real-time Observability: Technologists can gain real-time insights into how their users are consuming streaming content, empowering them to proactively identify and fix potential issues.

“Fastly has been vital in providing us with the tools we need to efficiently run a multi-CDN environment. More specifically, Media Shield helps us unify our workflows and create more reliable experiences, happier customers, and higher levels of engagement,” said Vice President of Digital Media Technology at A+E Networks John Cool. “Fastly also does a great job caching our content, helping us achieve the scale we need to meet our peak demands while making sure our streaming costs are manageable as traffic increases.”

Seite 1 von 3
Fastly Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls
20.10.20
Fastly’s Virtual Customer Conference Empowers Developers and Security Professionals to Build for Tomorrow, Now
19.10.20
Kurzanalyse Fastly-Aktie: Jetzt kaufen?!
15.10.20
Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley, United Airlines, Ryanair, TikTok, Fastly, Alibaba - US-Markt
15.10.20
Fastly Powers Digital Experiences for Voter Education During an Unusual Election Year
15.10.20
Fastly-Aktie crasht um 25 %! Was jetzt?
15.10.20
3 Cloud-Aktien, die dich zum Millionär machen können – jetzt erst recht!
15.10.20
Marktüberblick: Apple, Nio, Tesla, Alcoa, Fastly, JinkoSolar, Loop Industries, Roche, Nel, Siemens, Drägerwerk, Metro, Nordex
14.10.20
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
14.10.20
3 Top-Wachstumsaktien, die deinen Einsatz seit dem Corona-Crashtief mindestens ver-3-facht haben!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
16
Fastly - ein CDN Player
14.10.20
3
Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?