Fastly Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations Power Remote Digital Experiences
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced advancements to its comprehensive portfolio of live event and video-on-demand services. As organizations continue to experience a shift from in-person to online, the need to deliver high-quality, low-latency content in a secure and scalable way has become more crucial than ever before. Fastly’s enhanced Live Event Services and video-on-demand features will enable developers to respond to a recent rise in live streaming events influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to preparing for long-term video streaming trends.
“COVID has drastically accelerated the quantity and frequency of live streaming viewership that we were already seeing pre-pandemic,” said Lee Chen, vice president of corporate development and strategic partnerships at Fastly. “The gap between those investing in streaming technologies and those who are not, is widening and becoming more prominent than ever before. Having the correct set of tools and technologies is essential for businesses to accelerate their digital transformation and stay ahead of their competitors.”
Fastly’s new engineering innovations further strengthen its existing portfolio of live-streaming solutions and services. In addition to helping organizations deliver large-scale, low-latency streams, customers are able to make the most of real-time monitoring, capacity planning, and flexible deployment options.
Fastly’s Live Events offering now includes:
- Media Shield with Origin Insights: Technologists can optimize multi-CDN deployments and reduce streaming costs, while gaining real-time analytics and visibility into the egress data collected from the origin infrastructure to Fastly’s Edge Cloud.
- Live Event Monitoring: Organizations can rely on a team of Fastly experts to monitor, alert, and troubleshoot complex issues throughout high-profile, mission-critical events, enabling a faster, more consistent viewer experience.
- Capacity Reservations: Organizations can easily reserve additional bandwidth to prepare for high-traffic events.
- Real-time Observability: Technologists can gain real-time insights into how their users are consuming streaming content, empowering them to proactively identify and fix potential issues.
“Fastly has been vital in providing us with the tools we need to efficiently run a multi-CDN environment. More specifically, Media Shield helps us unify our workflows and create more reliable experiences, happier customers, and higher levels of engagement,” said Vice President of Digital Media Technology at A+E Networks John Cool. “Fastly also does a great job caching our content, helping us achieve the scale we need to meet our peak demands while making sure our streaming costs are manageable as traffic increases.”
