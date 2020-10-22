 

PepsiCo’s Derek Lewis Joins iHeartMedia’s New “Building Black Biz Podcast” As First Guest

iHeartMedia’s new “Building Black Biz Podcast," welcomes Derek Lewis, President, South Division at PepsiCo Beverages North America as its first guest on this newly-launched podcast dedicated to helping support, sustain and grow Black businesses. Hosted by a rotating cast of on-air talent, the weekly podcast will feature business trailblazers in the Black community, from small business owners to CEOs of multinational brands, to offer listeners valuable business advice and guidance.

The first episode of “Building Black Biz Podcast” features host Angela Yee, the Brooklyn native and host of the nationally syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club, and special guest Derek Lewis. Derek discusses his career journey and dedication to supporting the communities in which he lives and serves, including his leadership role in PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey and support of the Pepsi Stronger Together program, the brand’s community give-back program kicking off its 2.0 campaign later this month.

“It is an honor to join Angela for the first episode of the ‘Building Black Biz Podcast’,” said Derek Lewis. “At PepsiCo, we are taking real measures to dismantle the systemic racial barriers that have blocked social and economic progress in this country - be it through our Racial Equality Journey or Pepsi Stronger Together, our grassroots initiative meant to empower all types of communities around the country. We are very much aligned with the Building Black Biz program, and we look forward to working with iHeartMedia to empower people and participate in this crucial conversation.”

“I am excited be a host on the new ‘Building Black Biz Podcast’,” said Angela Yee. “iHeartMedia recognizes the importance of amplifying Black voices in leadership positions like Derek Lewis who are inspiring the next generation of Black entrepreneurs in our community.”

Listeners can listen to Angela Yee’s interview with Derek Lewis starting today on iHeartRadio and at BuildingBlackBiz.com, where they will also find resources including educational content, a Black-owned business guide, and a comprehensive list of grant programs dedicated to helping sustain or grow small businesses.

About Building Black Biz

Building Black Biz is an initiative launched by iHeartMedia to support, sustain and grow local Black-owned businesses. iHeartMedia supports the Building Black Biz initiative on-air as well as the stations’ websites and social media channels. Through the Building Black Biz initiative, listeners and aspiring business owners can hear from successful entrepreneurs within the tristate area on how they started their business and what advice they would give to new entrepreneurs. The website BuildingBlackBiz.com will feature educational content developed in partnership with Operation Hope, a nonprofit organization providing financial literacy empowerment and economic education. In addition, listeners will be encouraged to shop and support local Black-owned businesses through the website’s vendor database.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

