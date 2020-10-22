Upland Software to Release Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-866-270-1533 in the United States or +1-412-317-0797 if outside the United States.

Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.