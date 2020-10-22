e.l.f. Beauty Encourages Registered U.S. Voters to Go e.l.f.ing Vote. Speak Up. Take Action.

e.l.f. is encouraging all registered voters to “go e.l.f.ing vote” this Election Day, with a new grassroots digital movement called ‘ Voting never looked so ______. ” With hopes of inspiring Gen Z and millennials to vote in record numbers, the campaign invites every participant to express their perspective on voting.

e.l.f. is encouraging voters to go e.l.f.ing vote with a new grassroots digital movement called ‘Voting never looked so ______.” (Photo: Business Wire)

To maximize awareness and participation, e.l.f. is working with a coalition of brands to inspire both influencers and individual change agents to join the initiative. The company has created a series of non-branded, easy-to-post social images to use across all social platforms where users can participate with pre-made phrases like “Voting never looked so GLAM” or “Voting never looked so EMPOWERING.” Participants are also able to share how voting looks to them by creating their own customized version with a blank template and uploading it to their social channels.

“It is our civic duty to participate in the upcoming election season, and cast our votes for what we believe in,” said Tarang Amin, Chairman and CEO, e.l.f. Beauty. “e.l.f. is for every eye, lip and face – so while we won’t advocate or endorse any particular political party or candidate, we are determined to help remove any barriers in the way of exercising your right to vote as we celebrate this great privilege of our democracy.”

e.l.f. is ensuring all of its U.S. employees have time to vote by identifying Election Day as a company paid day off. As members of the Time to Vote Movement, a nonpartisan effort that demonstrates the power of what the business community can achieve when it works together to increase voter participation in the U.S. elections, e.l.f. joins over 1,500 companies who have pledged to give employees the time they need to exercise their right to vote in November.

For every eCommerce order purchased with e.l.f. Cosmetics leading up to Election Day, the brand will include an ‘I e.l.f.ing Voted’ sticker for voters to proudly wear. To amplify voting pride, e.l.f. also invites consumers to purchase a limited-edition shirt, available online at www.elfcosmetics.com. Proceeds will be donated to When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of our namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the acquisition of the pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL People in February 2020, and a new lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare, created with Alicia Keys, and expected to launch in 2021, we continue to strategically expand our portfolio with brands that support our purpose and values. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Learn more by visiting investor.elfbeauty.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005666/en/