 

US Army Selects L3Harris Technologies’ Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Technology

22.10.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

The U.S. Army has selected L3Harris Technologies’ (NYSE:LHX) Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) to enhance situational awareness and increase soldier mobility and protection.

Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B). Use of U.S. DoD visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. (Photo: Business Wire)

L3Harris received an initial multi-million dollar Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award from the US Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record, which has a total value of $442 million. L3Harris is one of two companies to receive initial funding under this OTA.

The ENVG-B delivers imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier’s eye. The system includes a new, high-resolution display and an embedded soldier wireless personal area network, rapid target acquisition and augmented reality algorithms to interface with the Army’s Nett Warrior. The complete system will interface with the Army’s family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing. Learn more at engage.l3harris.com/envg-b.

“We are pleased with the Army’s continued confidence in L3Harris as an industry partner on this critical program for the close combat soldier,” said Lynn Bollengier, President, Integrated Vision Solutions, L3Harris. “We look forward to working with the Army on this new requirement as we continue to deliver combat-ready ENVG-B systems under the Directed Requirements contract.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

