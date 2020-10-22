 

UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions Expands to Provide Corporate Clients With Student Loan Debt, Retirement and Broader Financial Wellness Tools for Their Employees

UBS Global Wealth Management has announced its enhanced UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions offering with updated, personalized digital capabilities to address its corporate clients’ employees financial wellness concerns to help expand their employees’ understanding of their personal finances.

UBS Workplace Wealth Solutions currently provides 10,000 employers and over 2 million employees with a comprehensive suite of solutions across financial wellness, equity compensation and retirement programs, as well as institutional consulting services.

“The expanded tools and capabilities will help meet the needs of our current and prospective clients across all generations and income levels, providing financial wellness guidance and innovative workplace solutions on a user-friendly platform,” said Michael Barry, Head of Workplace Wealth Solutions, UBS Global Wealth Management. “These advancements further our strategic objective to continue to increase the value we can provide to the workplace—and businesses of all sizes—while helping employees understand their corporate benefits and improve the relationship with their money.”

Student loan debt solution

UBS is collaborating with FutureFuel.io, a platform that empowers the employees of its corporate clients, to manage student debt through its programmatic approach. This personalized offering will consider an employee’s unique financial situation and will help them manage their student debt using a range of dynamic tools, including Reassess, Round Up, Giveback, Refinance, and Roll Up. Users can then choose to implement the actions that help them feel more confident about their financial future. The average FutureFuel.io user tends to save $15,000 on accrued interest and shaves four years off their loan.1

“We believe employers, as well as financial health and wellness offerings, can no longer ignore the financial struggle confronting the large majority of the emerging U.S. workforce,” said Laurel Taylor, Founder and CEO of FutureFuel.io. “The goal in bringing FutureFuel.io to corporate clients is to provide their employees access to student debt related benefits that can help to educate them and ‘crush’ student loans to ease their financial burden and position them well for future financial health.”

