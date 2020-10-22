 

Alkaline88 Official Vendor for Kampgrounds of America (KOA) and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

A88 single-serve products, including sustainable aluminum bottles and flavored waters available to over 600 campground locations.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88 Infused, and A88CBD, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it is now an approved vendor for Kampgrounds of America (KOA) and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

“We are pursuing some exciting growth opportunities in the hospitality segment and are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with two of North America’s leading family camping destination providers,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “There are approximately 82 million camper households in the U.S., and the recent pandemic related travel limitations are drawing more first-time campers to the activity. Camping and glamping booking services providers are reporting huge spikes in business, with some 400% busier than the same time last year. As such, our timing is perfect, and pursuing unique growth areas in the hospitality and foodservice arena remains a priority. As an approved vendor, our leading brands, Alkaline88, and A88 Infused flavors, will be available to franchisors of approximately 520 KOA and 81 Jellystone Park Camp-Resort locations. In addition, KOA campgrounds will offer A88CBD products to adult guests. Our single-serve, eco-friendly, and all-natural products are an ideal fit for this segment and will be offered at their retail camp stores and on-site foodservice operations. We believe our products’ availability at these high traffic locations represents a huge growth opportunity and will further enhance the brand equity of our lifestyle products.”   

According to the 2020 North America Camping Report, new and unique outdoor experiences are driving the growth in camping in North America. Camping and RVing are becoming increasingly popular and attracting a diverse group of new campers. The report found that participation continued its growth trend among the youngest generations (Millennials, Generation X, and even more Generation Z groups).

Key findings from the report are:

  • The active camper households in the U.S. in 2019 exceeded 82 million.
  • The year over year growth in the U.S. camping householders increased by 2.7 million.
  • The number of households who camped at least once in 2019 was nearly 42 million.
  • Since 2014, the number of households who camp 3+ times per year increased by 82%.

The study further found that even against the backdrop of this year’s global pandemic, prospective campers’ interest is expected to support the camping sector’s continued growth in 2020.

