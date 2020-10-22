 

ACNB Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

22.10.2020, 15:10   

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation recently approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. 

“In continuing ACNB Corporation’s long-standing history of a quarterly cash dividend, the Board of Directors voted to provide a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which is the same amount paid for the past six quarters beginning in June 2019,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “Despite this year’s unprecedented times due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the payment of a stable dividend, the Board of Directors remains committed to the shareholders who invest their money in our future. We may have changed how we worked during this pandemic; however, we did not change the purpose of our work. At ACNB Corporation’s community banking and insurance agency subsidiaries, we are resilient and looking to the future---as are the customers and communities we proudly serve.”

With this fourth quarter dividend, the regular quarterly cash dividends paid to shareholders for the year of 2020 will total $1.00 per share. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $8.7 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders for 2020---a year-over-year increase of approximately $1.8 million including the 2020 dividends paid to new shareholders resulting from the acquisition of Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Frederick County Bank, effective January 11, 2020. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a total of $0.98 per share in 2019 and an aggregate of more than $6.9 million to shareholders during the same period.

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the $2.4 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, and Russell Insurance Group, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 21 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, PA, and Hunt Valley, MD. As divisions of ACNB Bank operating in Maryland, FCB Bank and NWSB Bank serve the local marketplace with a network of five and seven community banking offices located in Frederick County and Carroll County, MD, respectively. Russell Insurance Group, Inc., the Corporation’s insurance subsidiary, is a full-service agency with licenses in 44 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, Germantown and Jarrettsville, MD, and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit acnb.com.

