ACNB Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation recently approved and declared the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. This per share amount will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.2 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020. In comparison to a year ago, ACNB Corporation also paid a $0.25 dividend per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.



“In continuing ACNB Corporation’s long-standing history of a quarterly cash dividend, the Board of Directors voted to provide a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which is the same amount paid for the past six quarters beginning in June 2019,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President & Chief Executive Officer. “Despite this year’s unprecedented times due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the payment of a stable dividend, the Board of Directors remains committed to the shareholders who invest their money in our future. We may have changed how we worked during this pandemic; however, we did not change the purpose of our work. At ACNB Corporation’s community banking and insurance agency subsidiaries, we are resilient and looking to the future---as are the customers and communities we proudly serve.”