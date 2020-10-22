 

Draganfly to Host Shareholder Update Call Including Live Demo of its COVID-19 Focused Infectious Disease Screening Technology

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, announced today that it will host a virtual-only shareholder update call on October 29th, 2020 at 2PM MST/4PM EST.

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by Draganfly CEO, Cameron Chell who will provide an update on the state of the industry, Draganfly’s current projects, customers, recent sales and the future-state road map.

Dr. Jack Chow, Former US Ambassador and Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization on Infectious Disease and current Draganfly board of advisor member will address the current Global Pandemic scenario and the important role of Draganfly.

Dr. Javaan Chahl, Defense science and technology chair at the University of South Australia and Chief Scientist for Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence platform will provide a live demo of the Draganfly Vital Sign Assessment technology which provides a quick, non-invasive (contactless) and anonymous measurement of an elevated body temperature and, with voluntary consent, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood oxygenation all from a camera that takes seconds to capture.

“I am excited to provide an overview Draganfly’s accomplishments and milestones. Draganfly has made great strides across multiple revenue streams and verticals in the past six months,” said Cameron Chell, Draganfly CEO. “I am also honoured to be joined by Dr. Jack Chow who will discuss the current global health environment and how Draganfly is positioned with its social distancing and health measuring platform. In addition, Dr. Javaan Chahl our Chief Scientist will provide a live demo of our Vital Intelligence platform.”

Registration for the call can be done here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investor.relations@draganfly.com.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF; CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

