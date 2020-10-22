 

DGAP-News GK Software Announces Support of SAP's Industry Cloud Solutions for the Retail Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 15:26  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Alliance
GK Software Announces Support of SAP's Industry Cloud Solutions for the Retail Industry

22.10.2020 / 15:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

22 October 2020 | Schöneck 

GK Software's cloud4retail solutions are now an integral part of SAP's industry cloud solutions for retail, delivering value for the intelligent enterprise

GK Software announced the availability of its products for SAP's industry cloud today. Building on the Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications. These applications leverage SAP(R) Cloud Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. As a partner, GK Software is working to deliver comprehensive solutions that are part of SAP's extensive solution extensions portfolio, delivering simplicity, mitigating risk, and accelerating transformation in the retail industry.

GK Software offers a broad portfolio of leading retail solutions, operating natively in the cloud as part of the cloud4retail platform. The integration of these solutions into SAP's industry cloud solutions for retail strengthens SAP's retail industry offering. It is, at the same time, proof of GK Software's successful cloud strategy. This strategy aims to deliver innovative, vertical solutions that help customers achieve cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth, provide new opportunities for better business processes, and give them a competitive advantage in their industries. For more than ten years SAP has been selling GK Software's solutions as SAP Solution Extensions to a global customer base. The entire portfolio is available as a native cloud solution and is offered as Software-as-a-Service. Some solutions of GK Software, such as SAP Dynamic Pricing by GK or SAP Mobile Consumer Assistant by GK, are exclusively provided as cloud offers. Cutting-edge SAP Store Management applications by GK can be used on the same technological basis, either in the cloud or on-premise.

Seite 1 von 4
GK Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Appointment of the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Brennstoffzellenstacks von ElringKlinger in Logistikzentren und Häfen
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus versorgt Haushalte in Sachsen-Anhalt durch regionalen Glasfaserring
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE announces Q3 2020 financial results and releases new guidance for full ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: GK Software erweitert Angebot der SAP Industry Cloud für Retail (deutsch)
15:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: GK Software erweitert Angebot der SAP Industry Cloud für Retail
06.10.20
Original-Research: GK Software SE (von Montega AG): Kaufen
01.10.20
Prime Standard: GK Software erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein
30.09.20
GK Software: Wichtige Zertifizierung – Premiere in Deutschland
30.09.20
DGAP-News: GK Software erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein der Cloud-Strategie - Zertifizierung der Fiskal Cloud erfolgt (deutsch)
30.09.20
DGAP-News: GK Software reaches an important milestone in its cloud strategy - certification achieved for Fiskal Cloud
30.09.20
DGAP-News: GK Software erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein der Cloud-Strategie - Zertifizierung der Fiskal Cloud erfolgt
30.09.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: GK Software SE (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
457
GK Software