GK Software Announces Support of SAP's Industry Cloud Solutions for the Retail Industry

GK Software announced the availability of its products for SAP's industry cloud today. Building on the Intelligent Enterprise strategy, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions to fill the whitespace in its portfolio with an ecosystem of industry cloud applications. These applications leverage SAP(R) Cloud Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP Business Network and the intelligent suite. As a partner, GK Software is working to deliver comprehensive solutions that are part of SAP's extensive solution extensions portfolio, delivering simplicity, mitigating risk, and accelerating transformation in the retail industry.

GK Software offers a broad portfolio of leading retail solutions, operating natively in the cloud as part of the cloud4retail platform. The integration of these solutions into SAP's industry cloud solutions for retail strengthens SAP's retail industry offering. It is, at the same time, proof of GK Software's successful cloud strategy. This strategy aims to deliver innovative, vertical solutions that help customers achieve cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth, provide new opportunities for better business processes, and give them a competitive advantage in their industries. For more than ten years SAP has been selling GK Software's solutions as SAP Solution Extensions to a global customer base. The entire portfolio is available as a native cloud solution and is offered as Software-as-a-Service. Some solutions of GK Software, such as SAP Dynamic Pricing by GK or SAP Mobile Consumer Assistant by GK, are exclusively provided as cloud offers. Cutting-edge SAP Store Management applications by GK can be used on the same technological basis, either in the cloud or on-premise.