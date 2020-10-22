 

Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Smart Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Sensors, Actuators, Control Systems), Type, Operating Environment, Mobility, Application (Domestic, Field/Agricultural, Public Relations, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Smart Robots Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 23.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period. Smart robots are increasingly being adopted for new applications due to various advantages such as increased productivity, streamlined processes, and greater workplace safety. The main advantage of using robots is the reduction in the cost of operations and high ROI. The increasing demand for smart robots is due to the rising integration of IoT in robots for cost-efficient predictive maintenance. Predictive maintenance is forecasting potential issues before they happen. An IoT-based solution allows storing terabytes of data and running machine learning algorithms on several computers parallel to forecast potential hazards and pinpoint when industrial equipment are likely to fail, thereby assisting in predictive maintenance. Increasing funding for research on robots is one of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the market. Funding for research on robotics has increased significantly over the past few years. Governments of multiple countries are undertaking initiatives for the development of robotics technology. For instance, with a total budget of ~USD 314 million (EUR 235), the European Commission has funded research, innovation, and development activities for smart service robots in assisted living environments, such as rehabilitation centers, under the Active and Assisted Living (AAL) joint program for the period of 2018 to 2020.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48470534

Ground robots to hold a larger share of smart robots market in 2020

The ground robots are expected to hold a larger share of the smart robots market than the marine robots in 2020.  Ground robots are used for applications such as surgeries, cleaning, education, elderly care, and communication through telepresence and assistance. For instance, Robotmea (Pakistan), an outcome of the partnership between Robotron Incorporation (Australia) and Minirobot Corporation (South Korea), is developed with a vision to redefine education by adding robotics and AI in the existing curriculums of schools, colleges, and universities. Hilton (US) and IBM (US) partnered to create Connie, a public relations robot, which serves as a concierge in McLean hotel in the Virginia branch. SAM, a robot designed by Luvozo PBC (US), provides assistance to elders and people with disabilities and does frequent check-ins by taking the role of a concierge. BUDDY, a robot developed by Blue Frog Robotics (France), provides social interaction and assistance, sets up reminders for medication, and enables remote communication through Skype or Facetime for elderly people.

