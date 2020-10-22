 

Kelly Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, will release its third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The company is hosting a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call may be accessed in one of the following ways:

Via the Internet:
Kellyservices.com

Via the Telephone
(877) 692-8955 (toll free) or (234) 720-6979 (caller paid)
Enter access code 5728672
After the prompt, please enter “#”

A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:30 p.m. ET on November 5, 2020 at (866) 207-1041 (toll-free) and (402) 970-0847 (caller-paid). The access code is 8818296#. The recording will also be available at kellyservices.com during this period.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice.  Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

Analyst & Media Contact:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
polehjm@kellyservices.com


