Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

VNS Application Edge, built in collaboration with Rafay Systems Inc., is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering that provides a turnkey automation framework for managing Kubernetes clusters and containerized app deployment. Verizon will now deliver a unified experience for both network and containerized application lifecycle management, using a single orchestrated platform and end-to-end service management.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced VNS Application Edge, a solution that allows enterprises to extend the Virtual Network Services capabilities and now deploy business applications to the edge, along with a Kubernetes managed service delivered through a simple digital experience.

VNS Application Edge helps simplify the management of Kubernetes containerized applications – even in complex, multi-cloud and multi-cluster environments with VNS extreme automation. This will bring bandwidth intensive content closer to the end user, enabling the deployment of latency sensitive apps which can help power immersive customer experiences.



Potential use cases include:

Apply computer vision models at the edge to Instrumentation and Telemetry data in the field for near-real-time anomaly detection and mitigation

Improve in-store customer experience by deploying microservices in retail and enterprise locations to automate inventory management, order handling, and more.

Predictive Maintenance - Improve assembly output quality, reduce downtime and maintenance costs in manufacturing with the latest IOT technology, leveraging AI/ML innovations, right at the edge.

“VNS Application Edge is key to enterprises evolving to deliver a new set of experiences and functionalities,” said Aamir Hussain, SVP Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “With enterprises able to easily and rapidly deploy applications anywhere across multi-cloud and edge environments, enterprises can quickly adapt to meet market needs and further enhance the customer experience.”



“We are starting to see the ability to partition compute resources in whitebox NFV hardware. With its managed Kubernetes service, Verizon Virtual Network Services stays a step ahead. Verizon brings the workload environment to enterprises to enable them to make NFV hardware part of their cloud infrastructure,” said Brian Washburn, Research Director, Service Provider Enterprise & Wholesale, Omdia.

“Verizon has a track record of launching successful, enterprise-focused offerings, and we are excited to partner with them on the VNS Application Edge solution,” said Haseeb Budhani, co-founder and CEO of Rafay Systems. “With a majority of enterprises modernizing their applications to meet market needs, VNS Application Edge is the right offering at the right time to help enterprises accelerate their application modernization journeys.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ilya Hemlin

ilya.hemlin@verizon.com

908.227.0536

@ilyahemlin