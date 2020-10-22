 

Todos Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Adial Pharmaceuticals to Market the FDA, EUA Authorized, Assure/FaStep Point-of-Care Covid-19 Antibody Tests

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 15:30  |  69   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) (“Todos”), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, along with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the companies have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Adial has granted Todos Medical non-exclusive sub-distribution rights to the Assure/FaStep and EcoStep point-of-care (POC) antibody tests (the “Tests”). The Assure/FaStep received the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples as compared with current approved tests that only utilize serum, plasma, or a venous blood draw. See the FDA news release here.

As a result of the FDA’s EUA, fingerstick blood samples can now be utilized with the Tests in POC settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, or other locations where there is a licensed healthcare professional. The Tests were initially authorized for emergency use in July 2020, to help identify individuals with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior COVID-19 infection, but as with all competing rapid COVID-19 test kits, were not yet authorized for fingerstick blood sample use.

“Adding a rapid, fingerstick antibody test that has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA as a point-of-care test to our portfolio is expected to dramatically increase the settings in which we are able to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for our growing list of clients,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President and CEO of Todos Medical. “We have now established a strong network of high-complexity CLIA lab clients who are implementing our PCR solutions, and we will now add rapid tests to our emerging pharmacy and skilled nursing facility point-of-care sales channel. We believe there is significant synergy in selling complementary COVID-19 tests in the marketplace.”

Seite 1 von 4
Todos Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Atos to acquire leading Cyber Security consulting company SEC Consult
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Todos Medical Receives Notices of Allowance From the European Patent Office Covering Use of TBIA Cancer Platform to Detect Benign Colon Cancer
14.10.20
UPDATE:   Todos Medical Reports $2.0 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020
13.10.20
Todos Medical Reports $2.0 Million in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2020
07.10.20
Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive COVID-19 Testing Supply Agreement with MOTO+PARA’s National Mobile CLIA Lab Partner Integrated Health
30.09.20
Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive Branding and Distribution Agreement with Melbourne Biotech for 96 and 384 Well RT-PCR Machines in the United States
25.09.20
Todos Medical Enters Into COVID-19 PCR Testing Implementation and Equipment Financing Partnership with AID Genomics