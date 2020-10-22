Todos Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Adial Pharmaceuticals to Market the FDA, EUA Authorized, Assure/FaStep Point-of-Care Covid-19 Antibody Tests

NEW YORK, NY, REHOVAT, ISRAEL, SINGAPORE, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF) (“Todos”), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, along with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the companies have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Adial has granted Todos Medical non-exclusive sub-distribution rights to the Assure/FaStep and EcoStep point-of-care (POC) antibody tests (the “Tests”). The Assure/FaStep received the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for a serology (antibody) POC test for COVID-19 using fingerstick blood samples as compared with current approved tests that only utilize serum, plasma, or a venous blood draw. See the FDA news release here .



As a result of the FDA’s EUA, fingerstick blood samples can now be utilized with the Tests in POC settings, including doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, emergency rooms, or other locations where there is a licensed healthcare professional. The Tests were initially authorized for emergency use in July 2020, to help identify individuals with antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, indicating recent or prior COVID-19 infection, but as with all competing rapid COVID-19 test kits, were not yet authorized for fingerstick blood sample use.

“Adding a rapid, fingerstick antibody test that has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA as a point-of-care test to our portfolio is expected to dramatically increase the settings in which we are able to provide COVID-19 antibody testing for our growing list of clients,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President and CEO of Todos Medical. “We have now established a strong network of high-complexity CLIA lab clients who are implementing our PCR solutions, and we will now add rapid tests to our emerging pharmacy and skilled nursing facility point-of-care sales channel. We believe there is significant synergy in selling complementary COVID-19 tests in the marketplace.”