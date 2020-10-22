Brooge Energy Ltd Commences Preconstruction Work on Phase III Oil Storage Facility

The preconstruction work includes the commencement of the Soil Investigation and the Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) report. These are major milestones that pave the way for construction to start on the Phase III oil storage facility in Fujairah, UAE, which is expected to be operational in late 2022. Upon completion, this would make Brooge Energy the largest oil storage provider in the Port of Fujairah, UAE, which is one of the largest global oil export hubs. Brooge Energy will construct and operate its planned Phase III facility through its newly formed and wholly-owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”).

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider, is pleased to announce the beginning of preconstruction work for its Phase III oil storage terminals and refinery, which will be strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”).

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy, said, “We are very pleased to have started preconstruction work on our Phase III facility, which is a key next step in our strategy to increase our storage capacity, accelerate revenue growth and further entrench our position as a leading oil storage provider in the Port of Fujairah. Starting the Soil Investigation and the EIA report are significant developments and bring us closer to commencing construction on the facility.”

The Company’s Phase III facilities will be built to the same award-winning specifications that were used for its Phase I and II facilities, including advanced technology that utilizes automated processes, thereby enabling the Company to minimize costs and generate higher returns than traditional oil storage facilities.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com