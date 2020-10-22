 

Capitala Group Announces Investment in Mason West

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Group (“Capitala”), a leading provider of capital to lower middle market companies, announced today that it has made an investment in Mason West (the “Company”), the industry leader in engineered seismic restraint and vibration isolation products. Capitala’s growth strategy investment provided debt and equity capital to the Company to provide for ongoing expansion in the market.

Based in Southern California, Mason West provides products and services that are sold to Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (“MEP”) contractors which serve a variety of end-markets, primarily healthcare, technology, education, and government construction projects. By combining a best-in-class product suite, engineering expertise, and steel fabrication, Mason West’s turnkey approach brings substantial value to its customers.

“We are proud to be partnering with Gladstone Investment Corporation and KCM Capital Partners on this deal to provide strategic and operational support through Mason West’s next phase of growth,” said Jack Vander Leeuw, Vice President at Capitala Group.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies throughout North America for twenty years. Since our inception in 1998, Capitala has invested in over 165 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for our individual and institutional investors. For more information, definitions and details visit our website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.

About Mason West

Based in Placentia, CA, Mason West provides engineered seismic restraint and vibration isolation products to Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (“MEP”) contractors with a three-pronged value-add service offering: i) specialty engineered products, ii) engineering services, and iii) fabrication services. Mason West serves a variety of end-markets, primarily healthcare, technology, education, and government construction projects. More information can be found at www.masonwest.com.

Contacts:
Steve Arnall
CFO | Investor Relations
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

Katina Cole Jakubowski
Marketing | Communications
kjakubowski@capitalagroup.com




