Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

WALTHAM, MA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OCTQX: TGEN), will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company’s website at www.Tecogen.com in the “Investor Relations” section under “ Financial Results .” Members of Tecogen’s senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter and year-to-date Fiscal 2020 financial performance.



The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter 2020 earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to Webcast .