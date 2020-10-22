 

Tecogen Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

WALTHAM, MA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Tecogen Inc. (OCTQX: TGEN), will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The earnings press release and supplemental earnings call slides will be available on the Company’s website at www.Tecogen.com in the “Investor Relations” section under “Financial Results.” Members of Tecogen’s senior management will hold a conference call and webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the company’s third quarter and year-to-date Fiscal 2020 financial performance.

The conference call will be available live via telephone and webcast. To listen to the audio portion, dial (877) 407-7186 within the US and Canada or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Third Quarter 2020 earnings call. Please begin dialing at least 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. Alternately, to register for and listen to the webcast, go to Webcast.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback dial (877) 660-6853 within the US and Canada or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations. Use Conference Call ID #: 13672659. The webcast will be archived for 14 days following the call.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com  or contact us for a free Site Assessment.  

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@tecogen.com


