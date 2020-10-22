Director/PDMR Shareholding
22 October 2020
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 22 October 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the director/persons
discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-
|
|
Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/10/2020
Share Price:
£5.029
|
Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/10/2020
Share Price:
£5.029
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/10/2020
|Jon Marchant
|25
|25
|3,602
|Katy Wilde
|25
|25
|2,891
|Lewis Alcraft
|25
|25
|7,348
|Alan Dale
|24
|24
|1,487
|Benjamin Ford
|24
|24
|128
|Nicholas Wiles
|24
|24
|48
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.
The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.
Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)
-end-
