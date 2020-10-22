Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 October 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 October 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the director/persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/10/2020

Share Price:

£5.029 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/10/2020

Share Price:

£5.029 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/10/2020 Jon Marchant 25 25 3,602 Katy Wilde 25 25 2,891 Lewis Alcraft 25 25 7,348 Alan Dale 24 24 1,487 Benjamin Ford 24 24 128 Nicholas Wiles 24 24 48

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

