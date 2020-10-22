EQS-News Dolly+: making logistics safer with the help of IoT
|
EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dolly+: making logistics safer with the help of IoT
The user-friendly and interactive Smart & Secure application, based on the ALSO IoT platform, can be used to monitor and control the intelligent trolleys. Trolley data such as location, battery status of the sensor, number of available trolleys in the fleet, arrival at the destination, etc. are continuously collected and displayed in a dashboard, which was specifically designed for the purpose. This data not only enables full control of the logistics process, but also forms the basis for the analysis and optimization of these processes.
The respective location of the trolley can be tracked in real time using the built-in location tracker and access rights can be managed electronically. The risk of theft during transport is drastically reduced - and as a result, transport insurance costs are lowered. Thanks to the electronic lock, physical keys have been replaced by PIN codes. Codes can be sent by e-mail or SMS. This prevents unauthorized persons from opening the lock and prevents goods from being removed if they are delivered to the wrong place.
0 Kommentare