 

EQS-News Dolly+: making logistics safer with the help of IoT

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 16:00  |  68   |   |   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
Dolly+: making logistics safer with the help of IoT

22.10.2020 / 16:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 22. October 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

Dolly+: making logistics safer with the help of IoT

Thefts in the logistics sector have reached a sad record. The 2019 Annual Report of the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) shows that in 2019, the number increased by 114% in the EMEA region alone. Dolly+, ALSO's Smart & Secure Trolley, offers a clever, IoT-based solution to this problem and creates transparency by digitally capturing the entire process.

Within the dimensions of a common logistics trolley, Dolly+ offers theft protection before and during transport. Thanks to GPS-based tracking, customers always know exactly where valuable goods are located. Furthermore, they can also control access and removal. On top of that, Dolly+ offers mobile and secure storage at the recipient's premises. ALSO offers this solution in an "as-a-service" business model, initially for manufacturers and resellers in the ICT industry and their customers.

The user-friendly and interactive Smart & Secure application, based on the ALSO IoT platform, can be used to monitor and control the intelligent trolleys. Trolley data such as location, battery status of the sensor, number of available trolleys in the fleet, arrival at the destination, etc. are continuously collected and displayed in a dashboard, which was specifically designed for the purpose. This data not only enables full control of the logistics process, but also forms the basis for the analysis and optimization of these processes.

The respective location of the trolley can be tracked in real time using the built-in location tracker and access rights can be managed electronically. The risk of theft during transport is drastically reduced - and as a result, transport insurance costs are lowered. Thanks to the electronic lock, physical keys have been replaced by PIN codes. Codes can be sent by e-mail or SMS. This prevents unauthorized persons from opening the lock and prevents goods from being removed if they are delivered to the wrong place.

Seite 1 von 3
ALSO Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG verlängert Vertrag mit Vorstandsvorsitzendem Herbert Schein vorzeitig
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE gibt Zahlen für Q3 2020 bekannt und veröffentlicht neue Prognose für ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger fuel cell stacks for logistics centers and ports
DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG erzielt positives Ergebnis und bleibt auf Wachstumskurs im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Appointment of the Board of Directors
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger AG: Brennstoffzellenstacks von ElringKlinger in Logistikzentren und Häfen
DGAP-News: Equistone verkauft Group of Butchers an Parcom
DGAP-News: Tele Columbus AG: Tele Columbus versorgt Haushalte in Sachsen-Anhalt durch regionalen Glasfaserring
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries
MagForce AG: ,NanoTherm School' geht mit Modul B - Part II erfolgreich in die dritte Runde
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE gibt Führungswechsel bekannt
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Dolly+ macht Logistik mit Hilfe von IoT sicherer (deutsch)
16:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Dolly+ macht Logistik mit Hilfe von IoT sicherer
20.10.20
DGAP-News: ALSO geht live mit der KI-gestützten Celonis Accounts Payable Execution App (deutsch)
20.10.20
EQS-News: ALSO geht live mit der KI-gestützten Celonis Accounts Payable Execution App
20.10.20
EQS-News: ALSO goes live with AI-enhanced Celonis Execution Application for Accounts Payable
01.10.20
DGAP-News: ALSO Cloud Marketplace erweitert Cybersecurity-Portfolio um Cisco Umbrella und Cisco Stealthwatch (deutsch)
01.10.20
EQS-News: ALSO Cloud Marketplace erweitert Cybersecurity-Portfolio um Cisco Umbrella und Cisco Stealthwatch
01.10.20
EQS-News: ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch
28.09.20
DGAP-News: Erhöhung der Produktivität mit Wrike (deutsch)
28.09.20
EQS-News: Increase productivity with Wrike