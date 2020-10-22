Kansas Hospital Now Live on the Evident EHR and Trubridge RCM Solutions

Now live on the Evident system, ECMC, a 12-bed critical access hospital (CAH) located in Kinsley, Kansas, will benefit from a fully integrated EHR offering. Providers and other clinicians now have access to a single patient record across multiple care settings, including emergency department, inpatient, and ancillaries such as lab and radiology. All of these features provide ECMC with improved and more informed decision making at the point of care and, ultimately, better patient outcomes for the communities they serve. With RCM solutions from TruBridge, ECMC will experience more efficient business operations through faster claims submission times, reduction in errors and improved billing accuracy.

Evident, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Edwards County Medical Center (ECMC) is live on the Evident EHR, including the full suite of clinical and financial products, along with complementary Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions from CPSI sister company TruBridge, LLC.

Due to the challenges caused by COVID-19, the implementation was nearly 100% virtual. The Evident services team was onsite for the actual day of go-live, which allowed for meaningful in-person collaboration at a key juncture of the implementation process. According to Rob Hinckle, senior vice president, client services, at CPSI, “The ECMC team was a true partner throughout the implementation process, whether we were working together remotely or in person. Taking a hybrid approach gave them the flexibility they needed to effectively manage this implementation, as well as their day-to-day responsibilities amidst the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Jim Hansel, chief executive officer of Edwards County Medical Center, “Our team was very impressed with how well the Evident team members listened and responded to our needs, and they were flexible as we managed through fluctuations in staff hours and shifts. It really made a difference for us and resulted in a smooth implementation.”

