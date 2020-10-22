New Data Offers Insights on Treatment with KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Among Kidney Transplant Patients for the Management of Uncontrolled Gout

There is a strong correlation between gout and chronic kidney disease. 1 Reduced kidney function may hinder effective clearance of urate-lowering therapies, 2 creating additional complexities in managing both diseases. Further, evidence indicates gout is more common, and often more severe, among those who have undergone kidney transplants, 3 with some data showing prevalence more than 10-fold higher than non-transplant patients. 4

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the presentation of new research from the PRO spective s T udy of p E gloti C ase in T ransplant patients (PROTECT) trial supporting the use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for people who are living with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (also known as uncontrolled gout) and have undergone a kidney transplant. These data are being presented as part of this year’s American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week , Oct. 22-25, 2020.

“We recognize the importance of defining gout management strategies that will not compromise kidney function or transplantation, and have focused our research on delivering new insights that can help inform nephrologists as they work to provide effective care for their patients,” said Paul Peloso, M.D., M.Sc., vice president and therapeutic area head, rheumatology, Horizon. “The unique mechanism of action of KRYSTEXXA in uncontrolled gout provides an opportunity for clinicians to address elevated uric acid levels in patients with decreased kidney function.”

Pegloticase for Uncontrolled Gout in Kidney Transplant Recipients: Early Data Report of a Multicenter, Open-Label, Efficacy and Safety Study (PO2481)

Initial findings have been released from the ongoing PROTECT trial (NCT04087720),5 which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of KRYSTEXXA among individuals who have received a kidney transplant within the past year and are living with uncontrolled gout [defined as serum uric acid (sUA) ≥7 mg/dL and inability to maintain sUA < 6 mg/dL, intolerance of or contraindication to urate-lowering therapies, as well as either tophi, chronic gouty arthritis, and/or at least two flares in the past year]. Participants are receiving KRYSTEXXA (8 mg once every two weeks for 24 weeks) to determine response rate during Month 6 (response defined as sUA <6 mg/dL for at least 80 percent of the time).