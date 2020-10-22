 

New Data Offers Insights on Treatment with KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) Among Kidney Transplant Patients for the Management of Uncontrolled Gout

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 16:00  |  66   |   |   

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the presentation of new research from the PROspective sTudy of pEglotiCase in Transplant patients (PROTECT) trial supporting the use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for people who are living with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies (also known as uncontrolled gout) and have undergone a kidney transplant. These data are being presented as part of this year’s American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week, Oct. 22-25, 2020.

There is a strong correlation between gout and chronic kidney disease.1 Reduced kidney function may hinder effective clearance of urate-lowering therapies,2 creating additional complexities in managing both diseases. Further, evidence indicates gout is more common, and often more severe, among those who have undergone kidney transplants,3 with some data showing prevalence more than 10-fold higher than non-transplant patients.4

“We recognize the importance of defining gout management strategies that will not compromise kidney function or transplantation, and have focused our research on delivering new insights that can help inform nephrologists as they work to provide effective care for their patients,” said Paul Peloso, M.D., M.Sc., vice president and therapeutic area head, rheumatology, Horizon. “The unique mechanism of action of KRYSTEXXA in uncontrolled gout provides an opportunity for clinicians to address elevated uric acid levels in patients with decreased kidney function.”

Pegloticase for Uncontrolled Gout in Kidney Transplant Recipients: Early Data Report of a Multicenter, Open-Label, Efficacy and Safety Study (PO2481)

Initial findings have been released from the ongoing PROTECT trial (NCT04087720),5 which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of KRYSTEXXA among individuals who have received a kidney transplant within the past year and are living with uncontrolled gout [defined as serum uric acid (sUA) ≥7 mg/dL and inability to maintain sUA < 6 mg/dL, intolerance of or contraindication to urate-lowering therapies, as well as either tophi, chronic gouty arthritis, and/or at least two flares in the past year]. Participants are receiving KRYSTEXXA (8 mg once every two weeks for 24 weeks) to determine response rate during Month 6 (response defined as sUA <6 mg/dL for at least 80 percent of the time).

Seite 1 von 5
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Coty Builds Digital & Luxury Strength With New Executive Appointments
shopDisney.com|Disney Store Unveil the Top 15 Toys for the 2020 Holiday Season
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the Chicago Innovation Award
16.10.20
FORTUNE and Great Place to Work Name Horizon Therapeutics plc to Best Medium Workplaces List for Fifth Consecutive Year
14.10.20
TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Data from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluate Longer-Term Responses in People Living with Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
08.10.20
New Data Evaluating KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) With Concomitant Immunomodulation to Be Presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020
08.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Nov. 2, 2020
07.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For
05.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the R&D 100 Award
01.10.20
Horizon Therapeutics plc Named as an Angels in Adoption Honoree by U.S. Congressional Coalition on Adoption for #RAREis Adoption Fund partnership with Gift of Adoption