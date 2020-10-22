 

Elastic Sweeps Best Companies for Women in the Workplace Awards

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced Fairygodboss named the company as a Best Company for Women in 2020 in three categories: Best Company for Women, Best Technology Company for Women, and Best Company Where CEOs Support Gender Diversity.

Fairygodboss is a leading marketplace where professional women looking for jobs, advice, and the inside scoop on companies meet employers who believe in gender equality.

The list is determined solely on the feedback women provide to Fairygodboss about working at Elastic.

“Elastic is focused on creating an environment where women can thrive and develop in their careers over the long term,” said Leah Sutton, senior vice president, global human resources, Elastic. “We work to build meaningful opportunities for women to advance, ensuring our company values help employees find balance so they can be more innovative, efficient, and present - from work to family. We stay engaged with the broader tech community, implement policies that support flexibility in the workplace, and are always working to continue to build a diverse team, which makes for a better Elastic and stronger company culture.”

Elastic focuses its recruiting efforts to attract and hire more women by partnering with hiring managers, building awareness through social media campaigns that showcase flexible working schedules and a supportive environment, and using specialized tools to create more compelling job descriptions and awareness around the impact of gendered language.

Within just the last year, Elastic has increased the number of women and non-binary employees hired by 6% across the company and has increased the number of women and non-binary employees hired in senior management roles by 9% overall.

“It takes each one of us to be engaged in purposeful collaboration and thoughtful dialogue to accelerate these efforts. We believe that our individual and collective efforts do make a difference, and the recognition from Fairygodboss shows us that we’re headed in the right direction,” said Sutton.

For more information about open positions within Elastic, review the Elastic careers page, and learn more about the Fairygodboss awards on the Elastic blog.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

