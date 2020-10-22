Elastic Sweeps Best Companies for Women in the Workplace Awards

Fairygodboss is a leading marketplace where professional women looking for jobs, advice, and the inside scoop on companies meet employers who believe in gender equality.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced Fairygodboss named the company as a Best Company for Women in 2020 in three categories: Best Company for Women, Best Technology Company for Women, and Best Company Where CEOs Support Gender Diversity.

The list is determined solely on the feedback women provide to Fairygodboss about working at Elastic.

“Elastic is focused on creating an environment where women can thrive and develop in their careers over the long term,” said Leah Sutton, senior vice president, global human resources, Elastic. “We work to build meaningful opportunities for women to advance, ensuring our company values help employees find balance so they can be more innovative, efficient, and present - from work to family. We stay engaged with the broader tech community, implement policies that support flexibility in the workplace, and are always working to continue to build a diverse team, which makes for a better Elastic and stronger company culture.”

Elastic focuses its recruiting efforts to attract and hire more women by partnering with hiring managers, building awareness through social media campaigns that showcase flexible working schedules and a supportive environment, and using specialized tools to create more compelling job descriptions and awareness around the impact of gendered language.

Within just the last year, Elastic has increased the number of women and non-binary employees hired by 6% across the company and has increased the number of women and non-binary employees hired in senior management roles by 9% overall.

“It takes each one of us to be engaged in purposeful collaboration and thoughtful dialogue to accelerate these efforts. We believe that our individual and collective efforts do make a difference, and the recognition from Fairygodboss shows us that we’re headed in the right direction,” said Sutton.

For more information about open positions within Elastic, review the Elastic careers page, and learn more about the Fairygodboss awards on the Elastic blog.

