 

American Water’s 2020 Third Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for November 5, 2020

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that it intends to release its 2020 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Walter Lynch, president and chief executive officer, and Susan Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the 2020 third quarter earnings conference call and webcast with investors, analysts and other interested parties on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. There will be a question and answer session as part of the call.

Interested parties may listen to an audio webcast of the conference call through a link on the Investor Relations homepage at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the earnings conference call will also be made available online in advance. The company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the earnings conference call, an audio archive of the call will be available through November 12, 2020. U.S. callers may access the audio archive toll-free by dialing 1-877-344-7529. International callers may listen by dialing 1-412-317-0088. The access code for replay is 10149253. The audio webcast archive will be available for one year on American Water's investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

