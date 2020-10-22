Amid Growing Customer Demand, ADM Invests to Significantly Expand Probiotics Production

“Our new Valencia facility will feature leading-edge technology and dramatically enhance our ability to meet fast-growing demand for products and solutions from nature designed to target the microbiome and help improve metabolic health,” said Ian Pinner, chief strategy and innovation officer, and president of ADM’s Health & Wellness division. “Consumers today are increasingly focusing on the foundational role food plays in supporting health and wellness, and our continued investment in these growth areas ensures that ADM is perfectly positioned to meet their needs.”

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced today that it plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art facility in Valencia, Spain, that will expand its capabilities to meet growing demand for microbiome solutions.

The new facility represents a five-fold increase in production capacity through ADM’s Biopolis, a leading provider of microbial technologies based in Spain. The facility will produce a wide array of science-based, innovative probiotics and postbiotics — using ADM’s industry-leading technology — to meet growing demand for new solutions for healthy weight management, skin health, immune health, gut health, oral health, fertility and more. It will be co-located with ADM’s flavor production facility in Valencia, and is expected to be online in 2022.

“Consumers today are thinking about the things they eat and drink in entirely new ways,” Pinner continued. “They expect food and beverages that are not only delicious, but support health and wellness, come from sustainable ingredients, and are produced by companies that share their values. The growth investments ADM has made in recent years put us in an unparalleled position to meet those changing needs. From alternative proteins, to our pantry of sustainable ingredients, flavors and colors, to our unequalled array of pre-, pro- and postbiotics, ADM is enriching lives around the globe.”

ADM is an established market leader for microbiome solutions with an award-winning portfolio of products and ingredients, including NutraIngredients’ 2020 ‘Probiotic Product of the Year’, ADM’s Bio-Kult Migréa; 2020 Ingredient of the Year in the Weight Management category, ADM’s Bifidobacterium lactis BPL1; and the 2020 Editor’s Award winner for Functional Food Innovation, ADM’s Bacillus subtilis PXN21, a live microbial strain shown to reduce the aggregation of α-synuclein, paving the way for future research in Parkinson’s disease.

