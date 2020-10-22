Dicerna Presents Positive New Interim Data From PHYOX3 Long-Term, Open-Label Extension Study of Nedosiran for Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria (PH)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced positive new interim data from its ongoing PHYOX3 open-label trial of once-monthly nedosiran, an investigational candidate in development for the treatment of all three known types of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) – PH1, PH2 and PH3. PH is a family of ultra-rare, life-threatening genetic disorders that initially manifest with complications in the kidneys. These results were presented as part of the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2020 annual scientific conference.

All 13 participants (10 with PH1 and three with PH2) receiving nedosiran, who had previously completed the PHYOX1 Phase 1 trial and had reached Day 180 in the ongoing PHYOX3 trial, achieved normal (12 of 13) or near-normal (one of 13) urinary oxalate (Uox) excretions at one or more timepoints. Of these, all 10 (100%) of the participants with PH1, and two of the three (67%) participants with PH2, achieved normal Uox excretions at one or more visits. In this study, normal Uox excretions were defined as below 0.46 mmol/1.73m2 body surface area (BSA)/24 hr, and near-normal Uox excretions were defined as ranging from 0.46 to < 0.6 mmol/1.73m2 BSA/24 hr.