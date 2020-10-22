Freeze Tag Challenges Players To Go Undercover With ZeeOps Munzee App Update

ZeeOps takes individual gameplay to the next level through a spy narrative theme that challenges the player to complete different tasks. The latest iteration of ZeeOps makes it easier than ever for players to join, learn more about the game, and earn prizes. ZeeOps not only functions as a unique challenge for players, but also encourages daily gameplay, which further integrates players into the Munzee community.

Tustin, CA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag ( OTC: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has launched a new over-the-air update of the Munzee app that focuses on ZeeOps, a competitive daily challenge system. This update has added a number of new features including Daily Missions players can complete to earn prizes, unique rewards, and more.

“ZeeOps challenges our players to hone their Munzee skills and earn rewards along the way,” said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. “We hope this encourages active gameplay among new and veteran players alike, which only benefits the game’s community as a whole.”

The key addition of the new update is the new ZeeOps Hub within the app. Players have previously had to use web tools to organize their ZeeOps missions, but the new system brings everything into one spot in the mobile app. The Hub can be unlocked after completing a series of tutorials which onboard players into the new system.

Once the Hub is unlocked players will be able to see their current Daily Mission, track their seven day goals, and see Secret Missions if they have earned them. Using the Hub, players can also manually receive their hard-earned rewards as soon as they complete their mission. Upon completing seven daily missions players will unlock a vault to release a bouncing Spyderbot Munzee. This unique bouncing munzee game piece earns players points by jumping to different locations around the world, and being captured by other players.

Alongside Daily Missions players can also unlock Secret Missions by completing the beginner Cadet Op course or by capturing certain types of Zeecret Weapon Munzees. Based on spy gadgets, these game pieces have the chance of giving players supplemental missions to complete and earn even more rewards. To learn more about Daily Missions and the Cadet Op visit the Munzee Help Guide.

For more information about Munzee follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CONTACT: Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26