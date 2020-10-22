 

22nd Century Group to Host Third Quarter 2020 Webcast and Conduct Quarterly Q&A

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020   

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, life science company driven by next generation biotechnology, will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss its 2020 third quarter results. 22nd Century will report the Company’s third quarter 2020 results in a press release at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time the same day.

During the webcast, James A. Mish, chief executive officer; Michael Zercher, chief operating officer; and John Franzino, chief financial officer, will review the Company’s 2020 third quarter results and provide details on a new strategic plan that includes near-term milestones and exciting medium and long-term opportunities to drive innovation and growth. The management team will also discuss the re-alignment of the Company to support this new strategy. Following prepared remarks, the Company will host a Q&A session during which management will accept questions from interested analysts. Investors, shareholders, and members of the media will also have the opportunity to pose questions to management by submitting questions through the interactive webcast during the event.

The live audio webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Events web page in the Company's Investor Relations section of the website, at www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast and the event transcript will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.
22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading biotechnology company developing disruptive, plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. In its work with the tobacco plant, 22nd Century is dedicated to its founding mission of reducing the harm caused by smoking. The Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarette brands – are poised to disrupt the $800 billion global tobacco market. In its work with the hemp/cannabis plant, 22nd Century is utilizing modern genetic engineering technologies and proprietary plant breeding methods to develop novel cannabis plants and plant extracts. 22nd Century owns or controls more than 200 issued and pending patents related to the tobacco and hemp/cannabis plants.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group
716-300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com


ZeitTitel
19.10.20
22nd Century Group to Highlight its Reduced Nicotine Technology at The Food and Drug Law Institute’s Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference
14.10.20
22nd Century Group Achieves Breakthrough Technology; Granted New Patent for Reducing Nicotine in Tobacco Plants
24.09.20
22nd Century Group Provides Strategy Update Letter from CEO

