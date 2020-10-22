 

Endeavour to Announce its Q3 Results and Host Webcast on November 12, 2020

George Town, October 22, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before TSX market open.

Join management for a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the Company's performance at:
5.30am in Vancouver
8.30am in Toronto and New York
1.30pm in London
9.30pm in Hong Kong and Perth 

Analysts and investors are invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:
International: +44 (0) 207 192 8338
North American toll-free: +1 877 870 9135
UK toll-free: 0800 279 6619

Confirmation Code: 8729207

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nwbnb3un

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio
VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Vincic Advisors in Toronto

John Vincic, Principal

(647) 402 6375
john@vincicadvisors.com

 

Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

