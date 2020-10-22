Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at Williams Brook

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold-bearing zone with up to 9.08 g/t Au on its Williams Brook property (the “ Lynx Zone ”). The gold discovery, located 300 meters northeast of the O’Neil Showing, was made during the first phase of the ongoing trenching program to verify the source of the gold-bearing boulder fields previously reported (press release September 22, 2020).

New gold discovery from current trenching work with selected grab samples grading 9.08 g/t Au , 6,87 g/t Au and 2.04 g/t Au from bedrock*.

, and from bedrock*. The Lynx Zone is located 300 meters northeast of the high-grade gold O’Neil S howing .

is located 300 meters northeast of the high-grade gold . The discovery of the Lynx Z one proves the efficiency of the boulder, soils, and till anomalies as gold pathfinders at Williams Brook.

proves the efficiency of the boulder, soils, and till anomalies as gold pathfinders at Williams Brook. Only 25 % of the Williams Brook is covered, so far, by soil surveys which show numerous gold soil anomalies and extremely anomalous till samples untested.

of the Williams Brook is covered, so far, by soil surveys which show numerous gold soil anomalies and extremely anomalous till samples untested. The objective of the trenching program still underway at Williams Brook is to verify the maximum geochemical targets, the extension of the knowed gold showings and to locate the favourable geological units, contacts, and structures.



*Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

Marcel Robillard, Puma's President & CEO stated, “New discoveries are fundamental to value creation, and the latest results from the current trenching program confirms the potential for further high-value discoveries on the entire Williams Brook property as it shows numerous gold soil anomalies and extremely anomalous till samples untested, and still holds an untapped wealth of geological endowment.”

In light of the results reported at the Lynx Showing grading 9.08 g/t Au, 6,87 g/t Au, and 2.04 g/t Au from bedrock collected at the bottom of the trench, more trenching and stripping will be added to the current program.



A total of 280 rock samples, consisting of a mix of outcrops and boulders were collected on the property during the current second phase of exploration. Most of them are samples collected from the current trenching program. Results are pending and will be released once they become available.



O’NEIL GOLD ZONE (OGZ)

The first phase of the 2020 summer exploration program lead to the discovery of the gold O’Neil Showing with the presence of a significant and pervasive gold trend over 2.0km along the O’Neil Gold Zone (OGZ). The O’Neil Showing consists of an altered and brecciated rhyolite injected with quartz veins and quartz stockworks. The altered and brecciated rhyolite is open in all directions.