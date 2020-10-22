 

AMMO, Inc. Issued Patent on Method and Process of Mass-Producing Luminescent Projectiles

- Further Expands IP Portfolio with U.S. Patent No. 10,801,821, Issue Date October 13, 2020 -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has expanded its IP portfolio as a result of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)’s issuance of Patent No. 10,801,821 recognizing the Company’s development of both a protectable and cutting-edge process to mass-produce luminescent projectiles, as well as the luminescent projectiles manufactured as a result of the protected process.

This method and process patent supports the Company’s position as a disruptive technology leader in the ammunition and munition components space and further enhances the value derived from the Company’s patented STREAK Visual Ammunition (U.S. Patent No. 8,402,896 B1). These two patents, combined with the Company’s best-in-class patented armor piercing projectile (U.S. Patent No. 10,436,557 B2), firmly establish AMMO as a leader in cutting-edge, technological developments within the ammunition industry.

“We started this Company with a focused strategy to disrupt a complacent industry by bringing products to market that would enhance the individual shooter’s experience,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s chairman and CEO. “Our team has also been driven to provide greater performance to military and law enforcement personnel for the U.S. and its allies to ensure they are properly served and best protected on the street and in combat. Our organization remains committed to continuing our R&D efforts, working in concert with our manufacturing team to bring to market exceptional products that are effectively mass-produced and delivered to our end-users.”

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes its company branded munitions, its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies.  The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
Phone: (949) 574-3860
POWW@gatewayir.com

 


