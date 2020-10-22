Safe Spacer wearable social distance monitor and all options for wearing, charging and data retrieval now available

Safe Spacer can be worn on a lanyard, wristband or belt loop, and accurately detects when other Safe Spacer units come within 2m/6ft*. It alerts wearers with a choice of visual, vibrating or audio alarm, and uses Ultra-wideband technology for accuracy up to 10x better than Bluetooth. Optional "collision" data can also be stored to monitor compliance or perform fast contact tracing.

MODENA, Italy, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Spacer is a lightweight, wearable device that helps factories, offices, museums, hotels and other workplaces and public spaces operate with peace of mind by enabling workers and visitors to maintain safe social distancing. Now available, it gives businesses a simple, yet effective solution with proprietary accessories offering convenient ways to wear, charge and sync. It also offers comprehensive integration options for large-scale enterprises using their own proprietary data systems.

*distances are customizable

To help organizations manage multiple devices, the optional S-Charger docking/charging station allows up to 25 Safe Spacers to charge simultaneously. It can be connected to a computer running Safe Spacer's free software to retrieve compliance and collision data, customize settings, and more.

For organizations wanting more real-time compliance data, Safe Spacer can also sync wirelessly via the optional S-Bridge UWB access units. They can be positioned in strategic locations such as entry or exit points to read the data from Safe Spacer devices as users approach, eliminating the need for long employee queues to download their device data.

Both the S-Bridge and S-Charger can connect to any computer via USB, and the free Safe Spacer software will extract data for review, analysis and if needed, contact tracing. To maintain privacy, no data except the device's ID and proximity is stored on the device; associating IDs with wearers' names is completely optional.

Safe Spacer and accessories are now available directly from IK Multimedia. An online guide helps users select the best options for their organization's requirements and lets them request a consultation with the Safe Spacer team.

Safe Spacer - $99.99/€85.00 each* (includes Safe Spacer software)

S-Charger - $299.99/€270.00 each

S-Bridge – $139.99/€120.00 each

*All prices excluding taxes. Volume discounts available.

For additional product information, demo video and ordering info, visit www.safespacer.net

Safe Spacer is a trademark property of IK Multimedia. Patent pending. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1317525/IK_Multimedia_Safe_Spacer.jpg