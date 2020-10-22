 

Yahoo Finance’s “All Markets Summit Road to Recovery” Global Livestream Event Takes Place on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET

22.10.2020   

Speakers Include NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chairman Carly Fiorina, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, Host and Former NFL Linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat and Many More

Watch a Clip from Bill Gates HERE

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yahoo Finance announced the final lineup of guest speakers for its “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” global livestream event, taking place on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET. The leading business news brand is bringing its signature annual conference to the virtual stage featuring an impressive lineup of over 30 business leaders, policy makers, investing legends, influencers, sports and entertainment stars.

As one of the last major events heading into the pivotal 2020 presidential election, Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit will give audiences the opportunity to hear about timely and significant issues from leading figures across industries including NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Bill Gates, Carly Fiorina Enterprises Chairman Carly Fiorina, National Basketball Players Association President Chris Paul, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ Host and former NFL Linebacker Emmanuel Acho, Fmr. White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Rock The Bells Founder & CEO LL COOL J, Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat, and many more.

Led by Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer and Yahoo Finance’s on-air anchors, speaker sessions will explore the latest on economic recovery, the coronavirus and search for a vaccine, issues on diversity and inclusion, and many other critical topics during a time of profound economic, social and generational change.

The 2020 All Markets Summit is sponsored by the International WELL Building Institute, and in partnership with Edward Jones and Nasdaq, and will be hosted live from the Nasdaq in Times Square. This year’s conference is set to be Yahoo Finance’s largest virtual event since the remotely hosted Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting in May, which resulted in the most-watched livestream ever for the annual meeting with 5.5 million views.

