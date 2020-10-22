Daniel Chandler, South32 elected Chairperson of Nickel Institute

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Nickel Institute has today elected Daniel Chandler, Commodity Manager, South32 Marketing Pte Ltd., as Chairperson. His appointment is for a one-year term, renewable for a second year. Mr. Chandler succeeds Scott Yarrow, formerly Vice President, Sustainability Nickel, Glencore International AG, whose mandate has been completed. Marie-Axelle Gautier, Vice President Public Affairs, Eramet, was elected first Vice-Chairperson. Tina Litzinger, Vice President Marketing, Sherritt International Corporation, was elected Second Vice Chairperson.

Nickel Institute President, Dr. Hudson Bates said, "Dan Chandler has been engaged with the Nickel Institute for almost a decade. This kind of background places him in an excellent position to lead the organization as Chairperson of the Board. I look forward to working in partnership with Dan to steer the work of the Nickel Institute.



The Institute staff and I thank Scott for his significant contribution to the nickel industry over many years. We will miss his counsel and wish him well in his new role at Glencore outside the nickel business."



Dan Chandler said, "I am honoured to take on the role of Chairperson of the Nickel Institute and work with colleagues from across the global nickel industry to promote the long term use of nickel to contribute to a sustainable future."