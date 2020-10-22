Since Global's antigen tests are lateral flow and are a simple test similar to Nasal Influenza Test, Global is looking forward to continuing with the submission that was filed on September 14, 2020, and joining the fight against CoViD19 SARS.

San Clemente, CA, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC MKTS: GWHP): The Antigen CoViD19 will be a point-of-care settings, like a doctor’s office, emergency room, or some schools. This test has been authorized for use in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of symptom onset. Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available. Global can increase production to 120,000 tests per day, once approved.

HOW IT WORKS:

A healthcare provider swabs the patient’s nose and twirls that sample on a test card with a testing reagent added. After waiting 10-15 minutes, the healthcare provider reads the results directly from the testing card. One line indicates a negative result; two lines indicate a positive result.

WHERE IT CAN BE USED:

This test could be used at point-of-care settings, like a doctor’s office, emergency room, or some schools. This test has been authorized for use in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within seven days of symptom onset. Given the simple nature of this test, it is likely that these tests could be made broadly available. Global can increase production to 120,000 tests per day, once approved.

https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/covid-19-update-fd ...

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC MKTS: GWHP) announced today that an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) under the PreEUA is under review at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Global Antigen CoViD19 SARS2 Rapid Test. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. offers cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR test that detects in 1 1⁄2 hours and the Rapid Diagnostic Testing (RDT) Whole Blood, Serum /Plasma that can detect between 15 -20 minutes, which predict diseases ahead of its industry competitors.