 

Vallourec Naïla Giovanni is appointed Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 17:00  |  62   |   |   
   
 

  		Press Release
 
   

Naïla Giovanni is appointed Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 22, 2020 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today the appointment of Naïla Giovanni as Chief Digital & Information Systems Officer. She joins the Group’s Executive Committee.

As the head of a global Department, composed of an international team bringing together various centers of expertise, Naïla Giovanni will coordinate and implement the Group’s digital strategy.

Faced with the strategic challenge of digitizing its operations, Vallourec has been pursuing an ambitious digital program for several years now, with three fundamental pillars: connecting customers with Vallourec plants and products; using the power of data to optimize the Group’s production facilities; and instilling a digital culture within the company.

“Our Group has embarked on a process of deep change. I am convinced that digital technology and information systems are critical levers for our development and competitiveness. Naïla will have a major role to play in pursuing this transformation, for which her solid experience will be key,” said Edouard Guinotte, Chairman of the Management Board.

Today more than ever, the objective of the Digital & Information Systems Department is to leverage new technologies to support the Group’s major stakes.

“The digital transformation initiated by the Group now needs to be accelerated, scaled up and deep rooted in the company’s ways of working. This will support the Group’s sustainability by making our organization even more efficient, and by opening up new business opportunities for the benefit of our long-standing and future customers, particularly in the field of energy transition and services,” says Naïla Giovanni.

Previously Chief Transformation Officer, Naïla Giovanni is graduated in economics and finance, and boasts more than twenty-five years of expertise in transformation, digital technology, and information systems, acquired at the Oracle Group, Arthur Andersen (now BearingPoint), and Vallourec, which she joined in 2013.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for challenging industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, daring architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D continually open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20 countries, its 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees work hand-in-hand with their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions to make every project possible.

Listed on the Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (DSS), Vallourec is included in the SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes.

In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depository Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

vallourec.com
Follow us on Twitter @Vallourec

For more information, please contact:

Press relations 
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 

  		 
   

  

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital