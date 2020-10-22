 

Richardson Electronics Now Offering Pureechem Ultracapacitors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.10.2020, 17:00  |  50   |   |   

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of Pureechem ultracapacitors.

Located in Chungcheongbuk-do Korea, Pureechem manufactures ultracapacitors that have low internal resistance (ESR), larger capacity per unit volume, and substantial long life. These ultracapacitors are available in 3F-100F, 2.7-3.0V radial cells, or 5.4-6.0V module packages. Common applications include automatic meter reading (AMR), data storage, GPS tracking, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), portable electronics, and cordless tools. 

Pureechem’s Purixel Ultracapacitor is unique in that it uses an electrode binding technology created by its research and development team to produce better conductivity and increased storage capacity. The increased binding strength between the current collector and electrode layer devices enhances the performance of the ultracapacitor. This results in excellent performance and greater durability.

“We are thrilled to add Pureechem to our growing list of ultracapacitor partners. This technology is continually evolving and we look forward to how it will benefit every day users," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“We are pleased Richardson offers a global distribution network and an excellent solution. There is no doubt that the combination of our supercapacitors, which can be used in a variety of applications, and Richardson's team, will create tremendous synergy. We look forward to our future success,” said Pureechem’s Chief Executive Officer Han-Joo Kim

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                         
chrism@rell.com


Richardson Electronics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Monument gibt Joint Venture-Vereinbarung für das Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien bekannt
Euro Manganese Announces Private Placement
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces C$30,000,000 Million Bought Deal Financing
Building Out Global IP Assets: Taat Seeks to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio with 17 Trademark Applications Filed in 15 ...
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trillion Energy Comments on Recent TPAO Discovery Announcement in Black Sea and Recent Share ...
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Richardson Electronics Announces Availability of SCOMES Highly Customizable Power Modules
07.10.20
Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
07.10.20
Richardson Electronics Provides Continued Support For Junkosha Interconnect Cables in 5G Applications
30.09.20
Richardson Electronics Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call
29.09.20
Richardson Electronics Now Offering Amogreentech Magnetic Components Globally
24.09.20
Richardson Electronics Now Offering General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems High Energy Capacitors for Pulse Power