Secret Deodorant Keeps Women’s Hockey Afloat During COVID-19 with $1 Million Commitment to PWHPA

Over the last six months, no organization or individual has been immune to the COVID-19 crisis. And as we look to the future of our ‘new normal’, it’s become apparent women will face a disproportionate negative impact in their daily lives and in sport. As noted by Canadian Women & Sport*: “Huge revenue losses, deep cuts and a tight focus on ‘core business’ threaten initiatives dedicated to leveling the field for women. Marketers, media and investors may gravitate toward the ‘safe bet’ of men’s sport. And heightened competition for scarce resources—such as places to play and train—may leave more women and girls sitting on the bench.” While many men’s professional sports have continued to push forward defying all odds, women’s professional hockey has taken a back seat and is in jeopardy of losing all momentum.

Secret Deodorant believes equal sweat deserves an equal opportunity and is committing $1 million to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), the largest corporate commitment ever made for professional women’s hockey in North America. This funding is integral to ensuring the sport’s top players are given an opportunity to play and are given a spotlight to advocate for a new and equitable professional women’s hockey league.

“As a brand committed to empowering and emboldening women, we can’t stand by and see gender equality unravel. Secret proudly stands with the PWHPA and its players to fight for a new professional league to ensure all players – regardless of gender - are given the same chance and support to play,” says Secret Senior Brand Director Lisa Reid. “Hockey is Canada’s sport, and this issue is both symbolic and pervasive. Countless women are being told they don’t deserve the same opportunities as men; tackling professional hockey equity is our first, but not last, fight. The PWHPA and its players represent the top athletes in the sport who deserve to have the same opportunities as the men.”

While these players shine on the Olympic stage, the years in between are very different. Until 2019, women’s professional hockey lacked adequate access to training facilities, equipment, ice time, salaries, support teams, marketing support and broadcast visibility. And last year, it got worse, with the shutdown of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. This instigated the formation of the PWHPA and its first Dream Gap Tour. Secret was one of the first brands to step up then, as they are now, to bring this issue to the national stage.