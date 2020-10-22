 

Secret Deodorant Keeps Women’s Hockey Afloat During COVID-19 with $1 Million Commitment to PWHPA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 17:00  |  61   |   |   

Over the last six months, no organization or individual has been immune to the COVID-19 crisis. And as we look to the future of our ‘new normal’, it’s become apparent women will face a disproportionate negative impact in their daily lives and in sport. As noted by Canadian Women & Sport*: “Huge revenue losses, deep cuts and a tight focus on ‘core business’ threaten initiatives dedicated to leveling the field for women. Marketers, media and investors may gravitate toward the ‘safe bet’ of men’s sport. And heightened competition for scarce resources—such as places to play and train—may leave more women and girls sitting on the bench.” While many men’s professional sports have continued to push forward defying all odds, women’s professional hockey has taken a back seat and is in jeopardy of losing all momentum.

Secret Deodorant believes equal sweat deserves an equal opportunity and is committing $1 million to the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA), the largest corporate commitment ever made for professional women’s hockey in North America. This funding is integral to ensuring the sport’s top players are given an opportunity to play and are given a spotlight to advocate for a new and equitable professional women’s hockey league.

“As a brand committed to empowering and emboldening women, we can’t stand by and see gender equality unravel. Secret proudly stands with the PWHPA and its players to fight for a new professional league to ensure all players – regardless of gender - are given the same chance and support to play,” says Secret Senior Brand Director Lisa Reid. “Hockey is Canada’s sport, and this issue is both symbolic and pervasive. Countless women are being told they don’t deserve the same opportunities as men; tackling professional hockey equity is our first, but not last, fight. The PWHPA and its players represent the top athletes in the sport who deserve to have the same opportunities as the men.”

While these players shine on the Olympic stage, the years in between are very different. Until 2019, women’s professional hockey lacked adequate access to training facilities, equipment, ice time, salaries, support teams, marketing support and broadcast visibility. And last year, it got worse, with the shutdown of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. This instigated the formation of the PWHPA and its first Dream Gap Tour. Secret was one of the first brands to step up then, as they are now, to bring this issue to the national stage.

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Astrotech Announces Pricing of $18.0 Million Upsized Public Offering
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
Datto Makes Public Debut on the New York Stock Exchange
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:25 Uhr
P&G Beauty kündigt die Einführung seines ersten wiederverwendbaren und wiederbefüllbaren Aluminiumflaschensystems für Head & Shoulders, Pantene Pro-V, Herbal Essences und Aussie in Europa an
10:40 Uhr
Nein, Toilettenpapier keine gute Investition: 1 aristokratischer Hersteller mit starken Zahlen schon eher!
09:30 Uhr
Marktkompass: PAYPAL, TESLA & PROCTER | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Erholung nach Kursrutsch am Montag
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich fort - Hoffnung auf Corona-Hilfpaket
20.10.20
Oral-B Announces a New Initiative and $1 Million Commitment to Help Make Better Oral Health Outcomes Possible for All
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Leichte Erholung nach schwachem Wochenbeginn
20.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 20.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
20.10.20
Dow Jones, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Crocs, Moderna, The GEO Group, Netflix - US-Markt
20.10.20
RBC belässt PROCTER & GAMBLE CO auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?