 

Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver Introduces The Patent Pending “Drip” for Week Five of “The Facts Series”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources and “The Drip” to participate in Week Five of "The Facts Series", today, Thursday, October 22nd, at 4:00 pm EDT.

The Drip, designed by Cavu Resources CEO Bob Silver, will be discussed. Bob Silver will share the history on the creation of “The Drip”, the progress and what’s next.

The global home fitness equipment market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2019 to $9.49 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. ... The market is expected to stabilize and reach $8.62 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of -3.16%.
July 30, 2020 05:47 ET | Source:  ReportLinker

“A couple of years ago, a now good friend, Darren Tarver, was referred to me as his business was faced with a challenge which led to this incredible opportunity. I spent months studying, researching and was able to come up with a solution and make the investment that could make tens of millions of dollars in the years to come. While Darren and I visited China prior to Covid 19 and met with the world's leading Fitness Equipment manufacturer, their reaction and excitement said it all. We knew we were on to something big.” Bob Silver – CEO Cavu Resources

Call In Details

https://cavuresources.my.webex.com/cavuresources.my/j.php?MTID=m0c66ef ...

Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 4:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)
Meeting number: 126 085 5715
Password: RZbP9eXdW25 (79279393 from phones and video systems)

Join by video system
Dial 1260855715@webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone
+1-415-655-0001 US Toll
Access code: 126 085 5715

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

Please join us for these informative calls.  For those interested in receiving direct communication and recorded copies of these calls, please email your contact information to info@kushamerica.com


