 

Apple Finally Embraces 5G, But Challenges Remain Says IDTechEx

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 17:09  |  46   |   |   

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple has integrated 5G into all four newly announced iPhones. In the launching event, Apple demonstrated a fast speed up to 4 Gbps on the iPhone 12 Pro, even when networks are crowded. The news certainly sends a positive signal to the 5G industry, but many challenges await before 5G becomes ubiquitous. 

IDTechEx Logo

The new iPhones feature the most 5G bands on any smartphone and offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide. This is an impressive achievement for smartphone design and would be extremely useful for global travelers. However, the majority will stick to a few 5G bands only. Moreover, the 5G coverage is still so low that many people are not able to use the 5G service often. The industry hopes that the fast wave of 5G smartphones will encourage the demand for 5G services and accelerate the deployment of 5G base stations in the coming years. The IDTechEx report, "5G Technology, Market and Forecasts 2020-2030", forecasts 430K new installation of 5G base station globally in 2020 and such number will boost to over 4 million in 2030. 

Power consumption is another concern as 5G signal will consume significantly higher power than the 4G smartphone. This will have severe knock-on effects for battery life & management, thermal management, and mobile lifespan. This problem will become obvious for the models in the US, which support millimeter wave (mmWave), the higher frequency version of 5G (24-40 GHz). The IDTechEx report, "Thermal Management for 5G", highlights the rapidly growing market of the thermal interface material (TIM) for both 5G infrastructure and mobile phones. New power amplifier semiconductor technology such as GaN and die attach materials such as pressure-less silver sintering will also benefit from the rise of mmWave 5G. 

Another challenge for 5G technologies, especially for mmWave 5G, is the transmission loss. The IDTechEx report, "Low-loss Materials for 5G 2021-2031", points out that low-loss materials and more integrated design for antennas and RF modules are becoming essential for 5G. One example is PTFE materials, which has demonstrated their excellent performance at high-frequency applications, and now the demand is likely to increase due to the 5G market. However, PTFE based high-frequency materials are often expensive and can present challenges in printed circuit board (PCB) production or advanced packaging process. Therefore, there is a race to develop new materials as an alternative to PTFE, such as modified thermoset materials, Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO), hydrocarbon or even polyimide aerogel. "Low-loss Materials for 5G 2021-2031" characterizes the competition landscape and performance benchmarking for low-loss materials targeting the 5G market.

With profitable business models and killer applications starting to emerge, 5G is expected to be one of the largest and fastest-growing markets. The entrance of Apple into the 5G competition will for sure boost the investment from telecoms and encourage faster adoption of new materials and technologies to tackle the remaining challenges.

For more information on the 5G topic and research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/5G.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Subscription products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information on IDTechEx Research and Consultancy, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com. 

Media Contact: 

Natalie Moreton 
Digital Marketing Manager 
press@IDTechEx.com 
+44(0)1223 812300 

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478371/IDTechEx_Logo.jpg

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Contact Center Software Market Worth $ 67.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ): Interim report January-September 2020
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Bemobi makes preliminary filing for IPO in Brazil & 3Q20 update
Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease