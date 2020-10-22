 

DGAP-DD Compleo Charging Solutions AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.10.2020 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Bert
Last name(s): Böttcher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Compleo Charging Solutions AG

b) LEI
391200NDFM0QGPOSW190 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2QDNX9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.00 EUR 28665.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.0000 EUR 28665.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a
44309 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63262  22.10.2020 

Diskussion: Compleo - voll unter Strom oder E-Mobilität-Rohrkrepierer?
Wertpapier


